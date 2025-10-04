₹2 lakh looted at gunpoint during armed robbery at petrol pump in Ambegaon

Four unidentified men looted ₹1.90 lakh at gunpoint from a petrol pump at Tambade mala on the Pune-Nashik highway in Ambegaon taluka. The unidentified men arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and held up the staff at gunpoint. One of the robbers threatened a worker with a pistol while another looted cash from the office drawer. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the incident was reported at Rushi Petrol Pump on Friday at around 9:30 pm. The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

The unidentified men arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and held up the staff at gunpoint. One of the robbers threatened a worker with a pistol while another looted cash from the office drawer. The other accused were standing outside the cabin to keep watch.

The accused then fled the spot on two motorcycles parked nearby.

Amol Mandave, deputy superintendent of police (Khed division), said, “When they were escaping on a motorcycle at that time, at around 100 metres away from the pump, one of the accused fell on the ground. To avoid being held, he allegedly openly fired a round. No one was injured in the incident.”

A total of five teams of the Pune rural police have been formed to identify and trace the accused involved in the case.

Police suspect the robbers might have been keeping watch on the petrol pump for several days before executing the plan.