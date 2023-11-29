20 new courses to start under NSQF from next academic year

PUNE: With the state government recently approving the introduction of new courses under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) from the academic year 2024-25, 20 new courses have been readied, and the guidelines and revised standards necessary for their implementation have also been approved by the state government.

With the state government approving the introduction of new courses under NSQF from the academic year 2024-25, 20 new courses have been readied.

The state department of ‘Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation’ on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard. Accordingly, 10 groups have been defined according to profession in the new dual focus business courses. These include: electrical maintenance, electronics, scooter and motorcycle servicing, computer science, general civil engineering, mechanical maintenance, commerce group, animal science and dairy, crop science and horticulture. While each group has two fixed subjects, each subject will carry 100 marks. In order to implement the dual course, the college will have to select both the courses in the group and provide the necessary facilities. While students have to currently choose a dual course of 200 marks, they will now have to select two subjects of 100 marks each in the group.

Existing colleges running dual courses will have to meet the required standards for the new courses in the next two years. The department has made it clear that the new colleges will not be approved until they meet the required standards. There will be two separate full teachers for subject one and subject two.

A senior education officer on condition of anonymity said, “As only the existing teachers of the existing colleges are to be trained in the new courses, it will be the responsibility of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training to organise training for them as per the requirements through the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute for Vocational Education, Bhopal, or other mechanisms. The educational qualification and experience determined by the institution in Bhopal will be taken into account while appointing new teachers.”

