2021 ends on a cooler note in Pune

Pune: As 2021 ends with a chill, 2022 is likely to start on a cooler note with fog and haze-filled morning. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the skies in Pune city are likely to remain clear.

On Friday, Shivajinagar reported air quality index (AQI) of 266 which falls in the poor section. While the overall air quality was 152 which was moderate for the city.

On December 31, Shivajinagar reported 26.2 degrees Celsius which was cooler by 2.9 degrees Celsius. On the last day of the year, Pashan reported 24.8 degrees Celsius, Chinchwad 25.8 degrees Celsius, Lavale 26.5 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta 25.5 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon reported the coolest day temperature with 24.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said night temperature is likely to remain around 15 degrees Celsius.

“However, day temperature is likely to be on a cooler side maintaining the chill in the city,” said Kashyapi.

All four subdivisions of Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa will continue to have dry weather.

As per IMD officials, no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India is very likely till January 2 and over Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow and gradual rise by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter.

“Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by three to five degrees Celsius over east India till January 4. Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius over Gujarat during the same time. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest parts of the country till January 5,” said IMD officials.