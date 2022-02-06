2021 saw more TB reporting than 2020 in PMC, but still less than target

PUNE: As the civic body has started focusing more on diseases other than Covid-19, the reporting of other ailments has risen over the last one year. For instance, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported more positive cases of tuberculosis in 2021 as compared to 2020 due to more diagnosis and reporting. Despite a deadlier second wave in 2021, the civic body has been able to notify more than 6,000 cases of tuberculosis which in 2020, had dropped down to 4,900 – a drastic fall from the 7,000 cases reported in 2019. However, while the number of reported tuberculosis cases has risen last year, it is still lower than the target set for the year by the civic body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the year of Covid-19 namely, 2020 – the PMC notified 4,940 cases of tuberculosis, out of which 1,796 were notified at public hospitals and 3,144 at private hospitals while in 2021, the number of notified tuberculosis cases rose to 6,144 out of which 3,976 were notified at private clinics and 2,168 at public hospitals. Although this is a significant increase in numbers as compared to previous years, it is still lower than (only 70% of) the set target of 8,800 tuberculosis cases. However since 2020, as most of the civic machinery has been involved in tackling Covid-19 and managing the subsequent vaccination programme, the reporting has been affected. In 2019, a total 7,091 cases of tuberculosis were reported out of which 4,106 were notified at private clinics and 2,985 at public clinics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, said, “In 2020 since most of the machinery was involved with Covid-19 management, we could not report as many cases of tuberculosis however last year, we did issue a letter to all the hospitals, clinics, laboratories and also pharmacies that if they fail to notify tuberculosis cases to the civic body, they will be charged under the IPC sections. We have multiple sources to notify a case: in case a certain drug is prescribed by a doctor who fails to notify it but then the patients take the drug from a pharmacist who notifies us – we come to know that the doctor did not report the case to the civic body, we issue him or her a show cause notice. The target is dependent on a certain percentage of the population which is set by the centre and keeps changing every year. We try and attain that percentage and follow up on each case to ensure that they complete the course.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}