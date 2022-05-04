Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural

Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers is mandatory
Police bandobast at Dargah Hazrat Khawaja Shaikh Salauddin, Kasba peth, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 04, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. At the same time, 99 applications from temples have been received while 96 have been permitted for loudspeaker use. Meanwhile, the process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city.

Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory. Responding to loudspeaker permission at religious places, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “ The process will start soon.”

The process of filing an application seeking police permission for use of loudspeakers began after MNS chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue of loudspeakers and demanded to remove them by May 4.

The ultimatum led to state police issuing observance of Supreme Court guidelines with the Muslim community largely lowering the sound of morning Azaan as agreed during the Mohalla committee meeting with the police.

