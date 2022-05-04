222 mosques, 96 temples grated permission to use loudspeakers in Pune rural
The Pune rural police have 226 applications from mosques and 222 of them have been granted permission to use loudspeakers. At the same time, 99 applications from temples have been received while 96 have been permitted for loudspeaker use. Meanwhile, the process of granting permission to use loudspeakers at religious places is yet to begin in Pune city.
Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh said that the religious places have to adhere to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and seeking police permission to use loudspeakers was mandatory. Responding to loudspeaker permission at religious places, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “ The process will start soon.”
The process of filing an application seeking police permission for use of loudspeakers began after MNS chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue of loudspeakers and demanded to remove them by May 4.
The ultimatum led to state police issuing observance of Supreme Court guidelines with the Muslim community largely lowering the sound of morning Azaan as agreed during the Mohalla committee meeting with the police.
Effigy of Rohingya, Bangladeshi illegal migrants burned in Varanasi
The Bharatiya Awam Party on Wednesday burnt the effigy of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in front of Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi. National secretary Pappu Mishra, state general secretary Vijayshankar Vidrohi, Anil Kumar Pandey, state secretary Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, district vice-president Shobnath Prajapati, district general secretary Harish Yadav Kaka, Sunita Srivastava, Poonam Srivastava, Ramata Srivastava, Saroj Devi were present at the protest site.
BMC visits Ranas’ house to inspect, finds it locked
Mumbai A team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation visited the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's apartment in suburban Khar for inspection on Wednesday, but found it locked, as both the Ranas were in jail. BMC had issued a notice of inspection to the residence of Ranas for inspecting their premises on the 8th floor of Lavie building in Khar West for unauthorised construction.
Pune mosques voluntarily did not play morning azaan on loudspeakers
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Wednesday said that many mosques in the city voluntarily did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers following Supreme Court guidelines. There was heavy police presence in front of mosques in the central parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident in view of the protest called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Around 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order.
Produce maximum power in view of increasing demand, UP govt tells private producers
The UP government has directed the private thermal plants to ensure optimum power generation in view of an increasing power demand these days in the state even as a conked 660 MW unit of the Bajaj group's Lalitpur plant resumed production on Wednesday, further easing the electricity crisis in the state.
Politics over Hindutva: Sena, BJP, MNS scramble to steal the limelight
Amid the controversy over the use of loudspeakers, three major players in Maharashtra politics - Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - are squabbling to get a piece of Hindutva pie.
