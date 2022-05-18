22-year-old booked for raping, impregnating minor in Pune
PUNE The Bibvewadi police booked a 22-year-old youth for raping a 17-year-old and impregnating her. The case was registered on Monday.
According to the victim’s mother, the accused lured the victim into sweet talk and allegedly had a physical relationship with her.
According to the police, the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother, after which, it was found, that she was 21 weeks pregnant. The incident took place between August 2021 and May 2022.
Police sub-inspector S Gadilwad is investigating the case said, “The accused took advantage of the victim and raped her. He will be arrested soon.”
The accused was booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act
Uttar Pradesh: Regulator steps up pressure for installing meters in homes of power employees
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has stepped up pressure on the UP Power Corporation Ltd to install meters in the residences of power employees and pensioners as well. In Uttar Pradesh, around one lakh power personnel and pensioners consume unmetered electricity. They are said to put up strong resistance to any bid to install meters in their houses. They argue that unmetered power was part of their service conditions.
Trillion dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government amends terms for selection of consultant
The Uttar Pradesh government has amended certain conditions/norms for the selection of a consultant to work out a roadmap to boost the size of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to one trillion dollars in five years. The deadline for the submission of e-bids has been already extended to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. Overseas experience of bidders on projects of a similar nature will be counted.
Dalit professor alleges attack by student on Lucknow University campus
Lucknow University's dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan, who is in the news after Ravi Kant Chandan's comments on the Kashi Vishwanath- Gyanvapi complex, on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard. The police took Karthik Pandey away in a jeep. The Lucknow University Teachers' Association has strongly condemned the attack on their colleague, Ravi Kant Chandan, on the Lucknow University campus.
Students at AIT Pune fall sick, administration bans outside food for two days
Since the past few days, some students from the Army Institute of Technology, Pune, have fallen ill and have complained of dysentery, stomach pain and vomiting. Given the health issues faced by some students, AIT has barred outside food for two days as a precautionary measure. To clarify the same the Southern Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement stating that there is no case of food poisoning in the institute.
Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah
Raising concern over monsoon preparedness and cleaning of Buddha Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday. Mayor, MC chief inspect ongoing work to clean nullah Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with Aggarwal, inspected the ongoing work to remove silt from the Buddha Nullah near New Kundanpuri area on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also accompanied the mayor.
