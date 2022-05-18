22-year-old booked for raping, impregnating minor in Pune

PUNE The Bibvewadi police booked a 22-year-old youth for raping a 17-year-old and impregnating her. The case was registered on Monday.

According to the victim’s mother, the accused lured the victim into sweet talk and allegedly had a physical relationship with her.

According to the police, the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother, after which, it was found, that she was 21 weeks pregnant. The incident took place between August 2021 and May 2022.

Police sub-inspector S Gadilwad is investigating the case said, “The accused took advantage of the victim and raped her. He will be arrested soon.”

The accused was booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act