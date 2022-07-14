23 kg marijuana seized; one arrested for possession of drug

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) campus on July 16 (Satuday).

K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.

The medical school has been named after Rakesh Gangwal, an alumnus of the IIT-Kanpur and founder of Indigo Airlines, for his generous contribution of ₹100 crore towards setting up this school.

The medical school will have 450 bedded super speciality hospital and a centre for cancer care with 50 beds. It will also have a research, an academic block and multiple centres of excellence. Academic and residential blocks are being built with the grants received from IBM and REC Foundation.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur, said, “The medical school has been envisaged to provide technological solutions to meet medical needs in the country. Everyone is delighted that this ambitious project has come all the way to a stage where we will be laying the foundation stone for it.”

Prof Subramaniam Ganesh, deputy director who heads the task force for this project, said, “The medical school aims to train and nurture next generation medical professionals with a major shift in approach towards medical research and innovation.”