23 schools in PMC and 8 schools in PCMC running illegally, list to be published by education dept

Cracking the whip against illegal schools in Pune, the education department is now preparing a list of ‘illegal schools’ under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after having published a list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district.

There are a total 23 illegal schools under the PMC and eight illegal schools under the PCMC as per the latest list prepared by the education department. The education department has also strictly instructed all these schools to display boards outside till May 27 stating that the school does not have permission and no one should take admission there.

“Over the last two days, we are scrutinising all the schools in the Pune district. Till now, we have got a list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district. And now we are preparing a list of illegal schools under the PMC and PCMC, in which we have found that there are 23 illegal schools running under the PMC and eight illegal schools under the PCMC jurisdiction. The names of these schools will soon be officially published by the department, as parents should not take admission in these schools as they are illegal,” said deputy director of education, Pune, Audumbar Ukirde.

“Another important instruction which we have given to these illegal schools is to display a board outside their school till May 27. On this board, it should be highlighted and written that the school does not have legal permission and hence, students should not take admissions there. If these boards are not displayed till the given deadline, strict action will be taken against the school management,” Ukirde said.

In order to start a new school and admit students, it is necessary to take the permission of the state government and only the permission of the concerned board is not enough. This is applicable to all schools which come under the state board or any other board such as CBSE, ICSE etc. It has been noticed that some educational institutions have directly started schools without taking any kind of permission or no objection certificates (NOCs) from the state government.

While the move has alerted parents, Ankita Kanade, a parent who is looking for a good school for her son in the Katraj area, said, “Since the last one month, I am searching for a good CBSE board school for my son for Class 1. However, if such schools are running illegally, we need to be extra cautious while selecting schools. Already, the fees of these private schools are high and if we take admission and later on get to know that the school is illegal, our children will suffer.”