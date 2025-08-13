230km network of cycle tracks proposed in revised CMP faces reality check

PUNE: According to the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) prepared in October 2018 and revised in June 2025, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has proposed a 230 km network of cycle tracks within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, out of which only about 100 km has been built so far by the civic body, that too in short, disconnected stretches. Not only does this raise questions over the development of a fresh, continuous cycling network, it also highlights that more than 50% of the existing tracks have been rendered unusable either due to encroachment, lack of maintenance, or parking violations. Maha-Metro has proposed 230-km network of cycle tracks within PMC limits, of which only about 100 km has been built so far by the civic body. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The CMP revision, mandated under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs guidelines, was approved by the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) in June 2025 and presented to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on August 8 at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada).

Earlier, a PMC–ITDP (Institute for Transportation and Development Policy) survey of 11 arterial and sub-arterial roads carried out in October-November 2022 revealed that the existing cycle tracks were often blocked by vehicles or pedestrians, were discontinuous, or absent altogether in some areas. Safety gaps included poor street lighting, missing pedestrian crossings, and accident-prone junctions at Vaiduwadi Chowk and Kharadi Bypass. Common issues identified included encroachment by vendors and commercial activity, broken and narrow footpaths, poor enforcement of non-motorised transport zones, and hazards posed by speeding vehicles.

The survey report recommended continuous, obstruction-free footpaths; dedicated USDG (urban sustainable development goal)-standard cycle tracks; strict enforcement of parking norms; strict action against vending in pedestrian/cycle spaces; traffic calming measures; better lighting and amenities such as cycle parking. A senior road department official said, “The situation has not changed much since the 2022 survey. Nearly 60 km of the cycle tracks are currently unfit for use.”

Another study by city NGO, Parisar, based on PMC data, showed that less than 10% of the target 230 km network of cycle tracks has been achieved with only 83 km of usable tracks in place—many of them poorly maintained or defunct.

Ranajit Gadgil, programme director at an NGO, said, “The plan looks good on paper but has failed in execution.”. He highlighted problems such as lack of continuity, obstructions, and poor separation from pedestrians. He said an independent study of the city’s existing cycle tracks will be released in a couple of weeks, but initial findings show that there is no continuous network across Pune. Encroachments, parking violations, poor maintenance, and weak enforcement are major issues. He suggested that the PMC should first focus on maintaining the existing tracks and keeping them obstacle-free by forming a dedicated team for monitoring and enforcement. Without this the new plan would remain only on paper, he warned.

Gadgil also pointed out that in 2017, PMC had introduced a Comprehensive Bicycle Plan aiming for an 824-km cycling network to raise the modal share of cycling from 3% to 25% by 2031. The plan included 531 km of segregated tracks, 154 km of marked lanes, 75 km of independent cycleways, 54 km of retrofitted tracks, and 11 km of combined footpath-cycle tracks. Till date however, only about 84 km of tracks exist and even these are in disconnected stretches, Gadgil said.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner at PMC, said that the civic body has developed about 100 km of cycle tracks on roads in areas such as Kharadi, Nagar Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Satara Road, Hadapsar, Baner, and Aundh. However, he stressed that proper enforcement is essential to ensure that these tracks are used as intended.