Pune News / 234 cadets conferred JNU degree during convocation of 142nd NDA course
pune news

234 cadets conferred JNU degree during convocation of 142nd NDA course

41 cades from Science stream, 106 cadets in Computer Science stream and 68 cadets in Arts stream were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University
The convocation ceremony of 142nd course of National Defence Academy (NDA) was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA on Saturday (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 29, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The convocation ceremony of 142nd course of National Defence Academy (NDA) was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA on Saturday, in which 234 cadets were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). These included 41 cades from Science stream, 106 cadets in Computer Science stream and 68 cadets in Arts stream. Nineteen cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme.

The chief guest for the occasion was Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog.

In addition, the B Tech stream comprising of 106 cadets of Navy and Air Force cadets also received ‘three years course completion’ certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics i.e. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

Kant, in his convocation address congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for successful completion of their gruelling training.

