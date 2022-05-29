234 cadets conferred JNU degree during convocation of 142nd NDA course
The convocation ceremony of 142nd course of National Defence Academy (NDA) was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA on Saturday, in which 234 cadets were conferred the degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). These included 41 cades from Science stream, 106 cadets in Computer Science stream and 68 cadets in Arts stream. Nineteen cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme.
The chief guest for the occasion was Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog.
In addition, the B Tech stream comprising of 106 cadets of Navy and Air Force cadets also received ‘three years course completion’ certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics i.e. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.
Kant, in his convocation address congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for successful completion of their gruelling training.
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
