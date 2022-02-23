Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 23-year-old robbed of mobile at knife-point in Koregaon Park
pune news

23-year-old robbed of mobile at knife-point in Koregaon Park

PUNE A 23-year-old man was robbed of his phone worth ₹40,000 at knife-point by four men in Koregaon Park area of Pune
A 23-year-old man was robbed of his phone worth 40,000 at knife-point by four men in Koregaon Park area of Pune. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 23-year-old man was robbed of his phone worth 40,000 at knife-point by four men in Koregaon Park area of Pune.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the 23-year-old man, a resident of Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The incident happened around 1:30am on Sunday.

According to police, the four men divided themselves into groups of two each. The man was standing and talking on his mobile phone near his parked moped in Lane 4 of North Main Road area of Koregaon Park when the two men arrived on a two-wheeler and sped away after taking the keys on his vehicle.Two others arrived on another two-wheeler and offered to help him find the keys. The also gave him a lift. However, after covering some distance, the two stopped and threatened the man with a knife and asked him to hand over his phone.

A case under Sections 392 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered ta Koregaon Park police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP