23-year-old robbed of mobile at knife-point in Koregaon Park

PUNE A 23-year-old man was robbed of his phone worth ₹40,000 at knife-point by four men in Koregaon Park area of Pune.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the 23-year-old man, a resident of Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The incident happened around 1:30am on Sunday.

According to police, the four men divided themselves into groups of two each. The man was standing and talking on his mobile phone near his parked moped in Lane 4 of North Main Road area of Koregaon Park when the two men arrived on a two-wheeler and sped away after taking the keys on his vehicle.Two others arrived on another two-wheeler and offered to help him find the keys. The also gave him a lift. However, after covering some distance, the two stopped and threatened the man with a knife and asked him to hand over his phone.

A case under Sections 392 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered ta Koregaon Park police station.

