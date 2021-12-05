24-year-old Pune resident duped in online car sale fraud

The Pune police on Saturday, registered a case against a man for duping a 24-year-old Pune resident of ₹36,400 on the pretext of selling a car on an e-commerce site for a cheap rate.

The complainant came across an advertisement on a well-known social media platform. He contacted the car owner, expressing interest in the vehicle. The man offered to sell the car to him for ₹50,000, said officials.

Once the complainant agreed to buy the car, the accused offered to send the car using something they called the Indian Army courier. However, to use the courier service and to get the car at the offered price, the accused demanded an advance payment of ₹36,400, according to the complainant. After the complainant sent the money, the accused stopped communication with the complainant.

The transactions took place between May 28 and 29 this year.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Uttamnagar police station. Police inspector (crime) Arun Botre of Warje police station is investigating the case.

