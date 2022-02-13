250-300 BJP men including Jagdish Mulik booked for unlawful assembly, norm violations during Somaiya’s Pune visit

PUNE Some 300 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including the party’s Pune unit chief, Jagdish Mulik have been booked for violating pandemic and other norms for taking part in an unauthorised gathering at the civic body headquarters here a few days ago during the visit of former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have registered a case against eight people who have been identified and around 250-300 others. There are no arrests yet,” said senior police inspector Anita More of Shivajinagar police station.

Somaiya had visited the Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday alleging discrepancies in the way a private firm obtained the contract to operate a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility.

Along with Mulik, the others booked in the case have been identified as Bapu Mankar, Rajesh Yenpure, Deepak Pote, Dhananjay Jadhav, Datta Khade, Ganesh Ghosh, and Pratik Desarda.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has taken action against BJP workers out of spite. In the past few days, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena each held huge public gatherings but none of them faced action. BJP minister Kirit Somaiya faced a life-threatening attack but they tried to let the perpetrators go with mild legal action. The Pune police are under the pressure of the government,” read a statement issued by Mulik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 143, 145, 147, 149, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(3) has been registered at Shivajinagar police station.

Two policemen suspended

Two policemen were suspended after the unlawful assembly of Shiv Sainiks and their manhandling of BJP legislator Kirit Somaiya. The incident happened in the premise of PMC building in Shivajinagar. The two suspended staff members were identified as Dilip Gore and Satish Shinde.