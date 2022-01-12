25-year-old in Pune police custody for morphing pictures of women

PUNE A 25-year-old man from Khadki area of Pune has been remanded to police custody for morphing pictures of women living in the neighbourhood. The police have seized two mobile phones and have found pictures of at least five women on his phone.

The man has been identified as Vinayak Shyam Biranje, 25, and he was remanded to five days in police custody by the court of Judge Shripada Ponkshe with public prosecutor Shubhangi Deshmukh. He was arrested and produced in court on Tuesday.

The police got the information from a 19-year-old boy who used to play video games on the accused man’s phone. A few days ago he was using the Biranje’s phones to play video games with his friends, when they discovered morphed photos of the teenager’s sister.

“This boy’s mobile was used by his friends to play games. One of them saw his sister’s photo on it. He then went through the phone and found photos of five other girls from their locality. We have seized two phones,” said senior police inspector Datta Chavan of Khadki police station.

Senior PI Chavan said, “So far, the pictures have not been sent anywhere but the investigation is on. The boy who found it only sent it to his own phone number to show the police. Biranje is a not very educated and had learned to make morphed pictures from links that he got from some social media groups. While playing games, he got a link to join two groups, one from Pakistan and one from Brazil. We are investigating what else was shared.”

A case under sections 354 (C) (voyeurism) and 469 (forgery for harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66 of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Khadki police station against the man. Police sub-inspector Vikas Shinde is investigating the case.