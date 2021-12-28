Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 25-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at Yerawada
pune news

25-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at Yerawada

The two were heading home around 6:30pm on Sunday after visiting the Phoenix mall and were passing from Shastrinagar chowk road area in Yerawada
25-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at Yerawada (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 25-year-old woman was killed in a road accident with a truck on Ahmednagar road on Sunday night.

The deceased woman was identified as Vibha Kantilal Jain, 25, a resident of Nana peth area of Pune, according to the police. She was riding pillion with a colleague identified as Prince Mehta, 25, a resident of Guruwar peth.

The two were heading home around 6:30pm on Sunday after visiting the Phoenix mall and were passing from Shastrinagar chowk road area in Yerawada on a two-wheeler when the incident happened.

The truck driver brushed them sideways from their right side, causing them to fall and fled from the spot, according to the police. The woman succumbed to her injuries, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134(a)(b) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Yerawada police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP