25-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at Yerawada

The two were heading home around 6:30pm on Sunday after visiting the Phoenix mall and were passing from Shastrinagar chowk road area in Yerawada
25-year-old pillion rider killed in hit-and-run at Yerawada (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 25-year-old woman was killed in a road accident with a truck on Ahmednagar road on Sunday night.

The deceased woman was identified as Vibha Kantilal Jain, 25, a resident of Nana peth area of Pune, according to the police. She was riding pillion with a colleague identified as Prince Mehta, 25, a resident of Guruwar peth.

The two were heading home around 6:30pm on Sunday after visiting the Phoenix mall and were passing from Shastrinagar chowk road area in Yerawada on a two-wheeler when the incident happened.

The truck driver brushed them sideways from their right side, causing them to fall and fled from the spot, according to the police. The woman succumbed to her injuries, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134(a)(b) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Yerawada police station.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
