26K BEd seats remain vacant after first CAP round

PUNE: After completion of the Common Admission Process (CAP) round for various professional courses in the state, a total 26,376 seats for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course and 9,513 seats for the three years’ law course are still vacant. Despite the New Year having started, the admission process of the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell for professional courses is still underway even as the response this year to courses in education has been very poor. The reasons for this include the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) certificate scam and less job opportunities in the field. Similarly, a large number of seats are still vacant for the three year and five year law courses as per the state CET cell statistics.

As per the data shared by the state CET cell, the first CAP round for professional courses including education, physical education and law has been completed. The B.Ed. course has the highest number of vacant seats (26,376) followed by the three year law course (9,513) and the five year law course (7,487). As compared to the available seats in the Masters in Physical Education and Masters in Education courses, very few students have taken admission in the same.

Senior education activist-professor Dnyaneshwar Bhosale said, “There are many reasons behind the low number of admissions in the B.Ed. and M.Ed. courses this year and since the last few years. Already due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools and colleges have removed a large number of teachers and faculty as they cannot pay their salaries. Also there are not much job opportunities in this field, so even students don’t want to opt for a career in which there is no financial stability.”

About the admission process still underway, Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra CET cell chairman, said, “We are continuously monitoring the admission process of all professional courses and soon by next month, the other remaining rounds for the law and educational courses will be complete. But there is less number of admissions this year to the education courses.”

While students are unhappy with the delayed process of admissions, Kedar Makwana, who has applied for the five years’ law course, said, “I want to pursue further studies in law for which I had given the state CET entrance examination for the law course. The New Year has started and still, the admission process for the law courses is underway. It is too much delayed now and I have not yet got admission confirmed in any of the colleges.”

