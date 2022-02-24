26-year-old biker dies after being hit by PMPML bus in Pune

PUNE A 26-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus in Punawale on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Eknath Ramane (26), a resident of Sutardi in the Panhala area of Kolhapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have not yet arrested the driver of the bus.

Ramane was riding on the right side of the bus on the road in front of a private hospital located on Jambe – Punawale road on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place. The PMPML bus hit the left side handle of the motorbike of the deceased man, throwing him off balance onto the road and subsequently under the rear-right tyre of the bus.

Ramani died on the spot which led to a crowd near the accident spot which was dispersed by the police. His body was taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), and 427 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}