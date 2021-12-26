26-year-old rider collides into stationary truck, dies

PUNE A 26-year-old man died in a collision with a stationary truck on Saturday at Katraj bypass road.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Deepak Valsangkar, 26, a resident of Lakshminagar in Parvati, Pune, according to the police. Valsangkar was booked for causing his own death by speeding and ramming into the rear end of the truck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened around 1:50am when the man was speeding on a motorbike from Katraj towards Navale bridge, according to the police.

“He was not wearing a helmet. We have contacted the family but they are grieving and could not record a statement. He lived with his family in Parvati area,” said assistant sub-inspector AS Deshmukh of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.