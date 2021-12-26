Home / Cities / Pune News / 26-year-old rider collides into stationary truck, dies
26-year-old rider collides into stationary truck, dies

The incident happened around 1:50am when the man was speeding on a motorbike from Katraj towards Navale bridge
A 26-year-old man died in a collision with a stationary truck on Saturday at Katraj bypass road. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 26-year-old man died in a collision with a stationary truck on Saturday at Katraj bypass road.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Deepak Valsangkar, 26, a resident of Lakshminagar in Parvati, Pune, according to the police. Valsangkar was booked for causing his own death by speeding and ramming into the rear end of the truck.

The incident happened around 1:50am when the man was speeding on a motorbike from Katraj towards Navale bridge, according to the police.

“He was not wearing a helmet. We have contacted the family but they are grieving and could not record a statement. He lived with his family in Parvati area,” said assistant sub-inspector AS Deshmukh of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Sunday, December 26, 2021
