27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action
Pune: The deputy director of education (DDE) Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The department has also appealed to parents and students to avoid these institutions for admission.
According to the department, schools affiliated to state board and other boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) need to obtain no-objection certificate (NoC) from the state government before starting classes.
The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district.
“Some of the schools in Pune district have forwarded their proposal to the state government for approval, some are pending and some have closed down, but institute owners are misguiding parents to take admissions. We will soon publish list of illegal schools running in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas too,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune.
Wrong education
1. Sulochanatai Zende Balvikas Mandir Primary School, Kunjirwadi
2. BBS International School, Wagholi
3. River Stone English Medium School, Perne phata
4. VTSE Learning School, Bhekrainagar
5. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi
6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar
7. Newton English Medium School, Mangdewadi
8. Shiv Samarth English Medium School, Ambegaon Budruk
9. Orchid International School, Ambegaon Budruk
10. Sant Sawata Mali Primary School, Loni Kalbhor
11. Pune International Public School, Loni Kalbhor
12. The Tigres School, Loni Kalbhor
13. Imanual English Medium School, Khandwenagar
14. Little Heart English Medium School, Indapur
15. Mahatma Phule Vidyalaya, Nimgao Ketaki
16. Goutameshwar Primary Medium School, Shelgaon
17. Shambhu Mahadev Vidyalaya, Dagadwadi
18. Ira Public School, Indapur
19. Vittalrao Shinde Vidyalaya, Indapur
20. Jay Hind Public School, Khed
21. Sahyadri Primary School, Maval
22. Divine Wisdom English Medium School, Waksai
23. Sarswati Pre Primary School, Pirangut
24. New Primary School, Jejuri
25. Shivaji English Medium School, Khar
26. Akanksha Special Chil School, Shirur
27. Alpha Education High School, Pirangut