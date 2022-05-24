27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action

Pune: The deputy director of education (DDE) Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The department has also appealed to parents and students to avoid these institutions for admission.

According to the department, schools affiliated to state board and other boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), International Baccalaureate (IB) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) need to obtain no-objection certificate (NoC) from the state government before starting classes.

The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district.

“Some of the schools in Pune district have forwarded their proposal to the state government for approval, some are pending and some have closed down, but institute owners are misguiding parents to take admissions. We will soon publish list of illegal schools running in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas too,” said Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of education, Pune.

1. Sulochanatai Zende Balvikas Mandir Primary School, Kunjirwadi

2. BBS International School, Wagholi

3. River Stone English Medium School, Perne phata

4. VTSE Learning School, Bhekrainagar

5. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi

6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar

7. Newton English Medium School, Mangdewadi

8. Shiv Samarth English Medium School, Ambegaon Budruk

9. Orchid International School, Ambegaon Budruk

10. Sant Sawata Mali Primary School, Loni Kalbhor

11. Pune International Public School, Loni Kalbhor

12. The Tigres School, Loni Kalbhor

13. Imanual English Medium School, Khandwenagar

14. Little Heart English Medium School, Indapur

15. Mahatma Phule Vidyalaya, Nimgao Ketaki

16. Goutameshwar Primary Medium School, Shelgaon

17. Shambhu Mahadev Vidyalaya, Dagadwadi

18. Ira Public School, Indapur

19. Vittalrao Shinde Vidyalaya, Indapur

20. Jay Hind Public School, Khed

21. Sahyadri Primary School, Maval

22. Divine Wisdom English Medium School, Waksai

23. Sarswati Pre Primary School, Pirangut

24. New Primary School, Jejuri

25. Shivaji English Medium School, Khar

26. Akanksha Special Chil School, Shirur

27. Alpha Education High School, Pirangut