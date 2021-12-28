283 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in Pune district

PUNE As per authorities, Pune district reported 283 fresh Covid positive cases, and three deaths on Tuesday. Out of these one death was reported from Pune rural. No death was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and two deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 525,599 Covid cases and 9,252 deaths till Tuesday. PCMC has reported 271,032 cases so far and a total of 3,523 deaths. Pune rural has reported 369,500 total cases so far and 7,030 deaths.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 11,66,131 lakh covid cases. Out of this, 11,43,997 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20155 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1979 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 1,098 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 65,04,831 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.65%. Across Maharashtra, 2,172 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 22 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated out of 6,86,45,512 laboratory samples, 66,61,486 have been tested positive till Tuesday. That is 9.7% of patients. Currently 1,11,232 people are in home quarantine and 910 people are in institutional quarantine.