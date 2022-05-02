28-year-old crushed under petroleum truck tyre at Hadapsar

PUNE A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar in Pune.

The deceased woman was identified as Prajakta Patil, 28, a resident of Sriram Chowk area along Handewadi road in Pune. The woman had slipped on the road when the tanker came and mowed her further down, according to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened around 11:40pm on Saturday, near a private hospital located under the Magarpatta over bridge. The rear tyre of the petroleum truck grievously injured and caused instant death of the girl.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector Sagar Poman is investigating the case.