Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 28-year-old crushed under petroleum truck tyre at Hadapsar
pune news

28-year-old crushed under petroleum truck tyre at Hadapsar

PUNE A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar in Pune
A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar in Pune.

The deceased woman was identified as Prajakta Patil, 28, a resident of Sriram Chowk area along Handewadi road in Pune. The woman had slipped on the road when the tanker came and mowed her further down, according to the police.

The incident happened around 11:40pm on Saturday, near a private hospital located under the Magarpatta over bridge. The rear tyre of the petroleum truck grievously injured and caused instant death of the girl.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector Sagar Poman is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP