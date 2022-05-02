28-year-old crushed under petroleum truck tyre at Hadapsar

PUNE A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar in Pune.

The deceased woman was identified as Prajakta Patil, 28, a resident of Sriram Chowk area along Handewadi road in Pune. The woman had slipped on the road when the tanker came and mowed her further down, according to the police.

The incident happened around 11:40pm on Saturday, near a private hospital located under the Magarpatta over bridge. The rear tyre of the petroleum truck grievously injured and caused instant death of the girl.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector Sagar Poman is investigating the case.