28-year-old crushed under petroleum truck tyre at Hadapsar
PUNE A 28-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was killed after getting crushed by a tanker truck near Magarpatta area of Hadapsar in Pune.
The deceased woman was identified as Prajakta Patil, 28, a resident of Sriram Chowk area along Handewadi road in Pune. The woman had slipped on the road when the tanker came and mowed her further down, according to the police.
The incident happened around 11:40pm on Saturday, near a private hospital located under the Magarpatta over bridge. The rear tyre of the petroleum truck grievously injured and caused instant death of the girl.
A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector Sagar Poman is investigating the case.
Gagan Malik to look after upgradation work at Pune airport
PUNE Former airport director of Goa Gagan Malik is promoted as general manager of the Airports Authority of India and has been posted at Pune international airport in Lohegaon on Monday. The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at ₹400 crores, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crores and a new cargo complex at a cost of about ₹300 crores.
Nearly two years after body was found, second wife and her lover arrested for killing Pune man
Nearly two years after a 48-year-old man was found dead along the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police have arrested one Savkar Tatyaba Ghule's second wife and Chilwant's lover who allegedly killed him to usurp his property. According to the police, the accused, identified as Pallavi Savkar Ghule alias Pallavi Vitthal Chilwant (38) and her boyfriend Ganesh Devram Darekar (32), had in 2019 planned to con one Savkar Tatyaba Ghule.
Suspects booked for stealing valuables worth ₹13 lakh from Gurugram home: Police
The police have booked some unidentified suspects for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 23 and decamping with valuables worth around ₹13 lakh on Friday, said the officials on Monday. According to Agarwal, his brother arrived in India from London along with his wife and two children a few days ago.“ We had only locked one window having a net, while the one having glass panes was left open.
On Akshaya Tritiya glitter in gold, mango sales in Pune
PUNE This Akshaya Tritiya ,which is celebrated on May 3, there is huge demand for both gold jewellery and mangoes as people were not able to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya to the fullest over the last two years due to the pandemic. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for buying new things, especially gold and mangoes.
E-bus service started at Sinhagad fort, tourists unhappy with high ticket fares
PUNE The much anticipated e-bus service at Sinhagad fort finally started on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. With the bus service having started from the foothills of Sinhagad fort, private vehicles have now been barred from the hilltop due to traffic congestion issues. For every individual, the administration has decided to charge ₹50 for a one-way bus fare while for children, it is ₹25.
