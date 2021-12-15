Home / Cities / Pune News / 28-year-old killed as bike rams into divider in Pune
pune news

28-year-old killed as bike rams into divider in Pune

Takalkar was riding on a two-wheeler with Bhosale riding pillion with him around 12:15 am on Tuesday along the road connecting Seven Loves chowk with Sonawane hospital chowk
A 28-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding on rammed into a road divider in Market yard area of Pune on Tuesday. (Getty Images)
A 28-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding on rammed into a road divider in Market yard area of Pune on Tuesday. (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A 28-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding on rammed into a road divider in Market yard area of Pune on Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Suraj Kailas Takalkar, 28, a resident of Defence colony in Lullanagar area of Market yard, while the man riding pillion with him has been identified as Kedar Jayant Bhosale, 28, a resident of Ambedkarnagar in Khadimachine area of Kondhwa.

Takalkar was riding on a two-wheeler with Bhosale riding pillion with him around 12:15 am on Tuesday along the road connecting Seven Loves chowk with Sonawane hospital chowk. The rider was speeding towards Jawaharlal nehru road when the bike hit a speed-breaker and toppled before landing on a speed breaker, according to the police.

A case under Sections 304(a), 337, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Khadak police station. Assistant police inspector Chandrakant Gosavi is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out