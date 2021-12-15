28-year-old killed as bike rams into divider in Pune

PUNE: A 28-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding on rammed into a road divider in Market yard area of Pune on Tuesday.

The deceased man has been identified as Suraj Kailas Takalkar, 28, a resident of Defence colony in Lullanagar area of Market yard, while the man riding pillion with him has been identified as Kedar Jayant Bhosale, 28, a resident of Ambedkarnagar in Khadimachine area of Kondhwa.

Takalkar was riding on a two-wheeler with Bhosale riding pillion with him around 12:15 am on Tuesday along the road connecting Seven Loves chowk with Sonawane hospital chowk. The rider was speeding towards Jawaharlal nehru road when the bike hit a speed-breaker and toppled before landing on a speed breaker, according to the police.

A case under Sections 304(a), 337, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Khadak police station. Assistant police inspector Chandrakant Gosavi is investigating the case.