29-year-old history sheeter held for 4 more house thefts

PUNE The Pune police have arrested a 29-year-old history sheeter and found that he has been involved in four more cases of house break-in and theft. The arrested man has a history of 30 earlier cases registered against him in the city, according to the police.

The man was identified as Chandrakant alias Chandya Anant Mane, 29, a resident of Morya Housing Society in Chaphekar chowk area of Chinchwad gaon.

The man was arrested and remanded to police custody during which he was found in possession of valuables reported stolen in four cases.

“During investigation, he was found with valuables from four cases including 95.3 gram of gold jewellery, 42 gram silver jewellery, ₹9,000 cash and tools used in the crimes collectively worth ₹4,69,262 all of which has been seized,” read a statement from Unit 2.

The police also found that he conducted a recce of the society before opening the locked doors with the tools that were found in his possession. That has been his modus operandi for the past as well as current cases that he has been arrested in.

He landed on police radar while the police were investigating a case of house theft registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station on January 17.