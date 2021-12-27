3 accused in murder case nabbed after encounter

PUNE Three persons wanted for their alleged involvement in a murder case were caught following an encounter with the Pimpri Chinchwad police, said officials.

The arrested men were identified as Ganesh Hanumant Mote, 23, a native of Vairag in Solapur; Mahesh Tukaram Mane, 34, a native of Bhum in Osmanabad and both residents of Kavadenagar in Sangvi along with Ashwin Anandarao Chavan, 21, a resident at Katepuram chowk in Vinayaknagar, Sangvi and a native of Barshi in Solapur. Mote was serving an externment of two years from Pune when he was arrested. The three persons were wanted in the case of murder of Yogesh Jagtap, who was shot dead in Pimpri-Chinchwad on December 18.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash led the operation along with Prashant Amrutkar, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Sunil Tonpe, senior police inspector of Sangvi police station, and Satush Kamble, Police inspector (crime) of Sangvi police station along with other officials.

The police had received information that the three were hiding in Koye area of Kurkundi in Khed taluka of Pune in an isolated house.

“The team reached Koye in Khed, Pune and while looking for the accused as per information provided by a source, a black colour Bajaj Pulsar bike with no number plate was found parked in the bushes near a house located on the side of a field. As per commissioner’s orders, a recce was conducted of the house and three men were intercepted inside the house,” read a statement by Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The police formed four teams and surrounded the house from four sides. However, as the men tried to escape, two of them fired one round each at the team in front of them, according to the police. In retaliation, the two police inspectors fired back at the accused, according to the police statement. PCMC commissioner “threw a tree” on the accused when they tried to escape following the confrontation and exchange of fire between the two sides.

One of the accused was seen wearing a cast on his right hand at the police station.

An additional case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25)(27) of Arms Act along with Sections 142 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the three.

