3 bodies fished out of two canal streams in Hadapsar

The fire brigade along with local rescuers pulled out three bodies from two places in a canal in Hadapsar - Shinde Vasti and Vaiduwadi - on Sunday.

Among the bodies, all were male, according to a statement by the Pune fire brigade.

The identities of those retrieved from the canals could not be immediately ascertained. The fire brigade got help from Bacchusingh Taak, a rescuer, in retrieving the bodies.

“It’s the same canal, but a body was seen in one location and two others in a different location. The time of retrieval for one was 12:10 pm and the two others were around 1:30 pm. We handed over everything after that to the police,” said fire officer S Sonawane who was at the spot.

The bodies were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem and identification of the cause of death. The bodies are suspected to have flown downstream with the canal water. However, the spot from where they entered the stream could not be confirmed immediately.

The incident has been recorded at Hadapsar police station.