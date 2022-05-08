3 bodies fished out of two canal streams in Hadapsar
The fire brigade along with local rescuers pulled out three bodies from two places in a canal in Hadapsar - Shinde Vasti and Vaiduwadi - on Sunday.
Among the bodies, all were male, according to a statement by the Pune fire brigade.
The identities of those retrieved from the canals could not be immediately ascertained. The fire brigade got help from Bacchusingh Taak, a rescuer, in retrieving the bodies.
“It’s the same canal, but a body was seen in one location and two others in a different location. The time of retrieval for one was 12:10 pm and the two others were around 1:30 pm. We handed over everything after that to the police,” said fire officer S Sonawane who was at the spot.
The bodies were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem and identification of the cause of death. The bodies are suspected to have flown downstream with the canal water. However, the spot from where they entered the stream could not be confirmed immediately.
The incident has been recorded at Hadapsar police station.
-
Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
Illegally acquired properties worth ₹13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company's chief managing director Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh added. Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity's directors had committed a large-scale fraud.
-
Mumbai to get ‘Democracy Square’ near Azad Maidan
Mumbai: The city is set to get a 'Democracy Square' with a unique 'Kinetic structure' installation at a traffic island near Azad Maidan off MG Road in South Mumbai. The project, aimed at representing the Indian democracy, will be undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) planning department. The installation will be funded by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's local area development funds.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row spills, Muthalik says Karnataka temples to play hymn at 5 am
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will commence at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka at 5 AM from May 9, as he accused the state government of having failed to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.
-
Bommai not elected CM, was appointed in exchange for money: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. The allegation comes days after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's claims that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for ₹2,500 crore.
-
Delhi reports another spike in its single-day Covid tally with 1,422 cases
The national capital on Sunday registered fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, this after it had witnessed a marginal dip on Saturday. A total of 1,438 patients were either discharged or recovered. The national capital's positivity rate surged to 5.34 per cent as compared to Saturday's figure of 4.72 per cent. The capital had registered 1,407 infections and two deaths on Saturday, while it reported 1,656 infections on Friday.
