3 dead, several injured after as truck rams into 3 vehicles on Pune-Mumbai expressway

PUNE Three people were killed and 10-12 people sustained injuries after a truck driver lost control and rammed into three other heavy vehicles including a passenger bus along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, officials said on Sunday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Kumar (50), Nitesh Dashrath Kamble (28) and Mohammad Bablu Sultan (26) while the identity of the injured truck driver could not be ascertained immediately. He is undergoing treatment, said officials.

According to officials, the truck is registered in Madhya Pradesh and was heading towards Mumbai when the driver rammed into a moving bus, sending it off-course and into a stationary mixer truck which was deployed for the ongoing concretisation work on the expressway, late on Saturday night.

“Jagdish Kumar was the driver of the mixer truck while Kamble and Sultan were labourers working on the site. The Madhya Pradesh registered truck then went ahead and rammed into another truck (registered in Maharashtra). At least 10 passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries,” said Amol Dhaygude, constable at Khopoli police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The driver and cleaner on the truck registered in Maharashtra have suffered severe injuries and have been rushed to nearby hospitals. All the injured have been rushed to different hospitals in Pune, Panvel, and Khopoli. A case in the matter is being registered at Khopoli police station, said officials.