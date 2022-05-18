3 fully grown trees cut down on Azam campus, institute calls it life-threatening

PUNE Three fully grown dense trees with huge branches were found chopped inside the high security Azam Campus on Monday prompting greens to raise an outcry over the issue. Though the management has maintained that the trees were cut as they had grown old and become dangerous to the lives of the residents, the environmentalists refuse to buy the argument.

An eyewitness who had seen the trees being axed said that there was no need to cut the trees as they were not disturbing either the building or the visitors. “It seems that they have been cut to pave way for construction work of some additional buildings near Allana College of Management, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the mosque,” he said.

MCE Society president PA Inamdar, when contacted said, “The trees had grown old and it could have caused life-threatening accidents if they were not pruned.”

However, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) was unware of the incident. “We do not know anything about the incident, but we will conduct an inquiry in the case soon,” said PCB garden superintendent Jayant Kangane.

Illegal Tree chopping is a violation of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. In case of violations, citizens can connect with the officers of the garden department. According to the act , it is an offence to fell a tree or cut tree branches or burn the trees without permission. According to The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation Of Trees Act 1975, section 21(1), after conviction of an offence, the person should be punished with the fine of not less than ₹1,000 which may extend up to ₹5,000 for every offence and also with imprisonment for a term of not less than one week; which may extend up to one year.