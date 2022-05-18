3 fully grown trees cut down on Azam campus, institute calls it life-threatening
PUNE Three fully grown dense trees with huge branches were found chopped inside the high security Azam Campus on Monday prompting greens to raise an outcry over the issue. Though the management has maintained that the trees were cut as they had grown old and become dangerous to the lives of the residents, the environmentalists refuse to buy the argument.
An eyewitness who had seen the trees being axed said that there was no need to cut the trees as they were not disturbing either the building or the visitors. “It seems that they have been cut to pave way for construction work of some additional buildings near Allana College of Management, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the mosque,” he said.
MCE Society president PA Inamdar, when contacted said, “The trees had grown old and it could have caused life-threatening accidents if they were not pruned.”
However, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) was unware of the incident. “We do not know anything about the incident, but we will conduct an inquiry in the case soon,” said PCB garden superintendent Jayant Kangane.
Illegal Tree chopping is a violation of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. In case of violations, citizens can connect with the officers of the garden department. According to the act , it is an offence to fell a tree or cut tree branches or burn the trees without permission. According to The Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation Of Trees Act 1975, section 21(1), after conviction of an offence, the person should be punished with the fine of not less than ₹1,000 which may extend up to ₹5,000 for every offence and also with imprisonment for a term of not less than one week; which may extend up to one year.
46 sonography centres in Pune ordered to remain shut for incomplete and wrong documents
PUNE Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, the Pune Municipal Corporation has suspended licences of 46 sonography centres for periods ranging from 24 hours to eight days, depending on the severity of violation. Since January 2022 the PMC has been surveying 632 registered sonography centres. The centres have now been shut down temporarily after they were given enough time to challenge the suspension order passed by the PMC.
BMC denies request for redesign of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Demands by fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada, who since September last year have been protesting an upcoming interchange connecting the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, were sidelined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, which said in a statement that it will not accept the fishers' demands for a redesign.
‘Wanted to start afresh’: Thane woman, 22, on why she dumped her baby in Mumbai
A 22-year-old woman living has been arrested on charges of abandoning her 15-day-old infant near a dustbin at Mumbai's Marine Drive, about 75km from her house in Thane district's Khadavli locality, police said on Wednesday. The woman and her brother, 28, who accompanied her, were arrested from Khadavli on Tuesday by a police team that had spent 12 days looking for her.
AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party
Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who was the Aam Admi Party's chief ministerial candidate during the assembly elections of Uttarakhand, resigned from the party on Wednesday. “I was the member of the party from April 19, 2021, till 18 May 2022 and taking the sentiments of ex-army men, ex-paramilitary, senior citizens, intellectuals, women and youth into account, I have resigned from the party,” Colonel Kothiyal said in his letter written to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi's three civic bodies to be merged from May 22: Centre's notification
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity with effect from May 22. With this, the South, North, and East MCD will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
