3 held for murder in Pune

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch officials arrested three men for bludgeoning a man to death in Dhavade vasti of Bhosari on January 27.

The deceased was identified as Ganehs Gadkar, 26, a resident of Chakrapani Vasaht in Bhosari and a native of Latur.

The assailants were arrested within two days of the murder by an anti-dacoity team led by senior police inspector Uttam Tangde.

The three arrested were identified as Namdev Shinde, 24, Bharat alias Barkya Bhimrao Ade, 22, Akash Ashok Sardar, 24, and Laskhman Raju Nagole, according to police. Sardar also has a previous case of murder registered against him.

Shinde and the deceased man had a long standing fight about some issue. Shinde called him to a garage around 11pm on January 27 and they got in a fight there and it turned violent after which the four of them bludgeoned him to death.

They were arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code registered at Bhosari police station.

