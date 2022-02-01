Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 3 held for murder in Pune
pune news

3 held for murder in Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch officials arrested three men for bludgeoning a man to death in Dhavade vasti of Bhosari in Pune on January 27
Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch officials arrested three men for bludgeoning a man to death in Dhavade vasti of Bhosari in Pune on January 27. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:26 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad police crime branch officials arrested three men for bludgeoning a man to death in Dhavade vasti of Bhosari on January 27.

The deceased was identified as Ganehs Gadkar, 26, a resident of Chakrapani Vasaht in Bhosari and a native of Latur.

The assailants were arrested within two days of the murder by an anti-dacoity team led by senior police inspector Uttam Tangde.

The three arrested were identified as Namdev Shinde, 24, Bharat alias Barkya Bhimrao Ade, 22, Akash Ashok Sardar, 24, and Laskhman Raju Nagole, according to police. Sardar also has a previous case of murder registered against him.

Shinde and the deceased man had a long standing fight about some issue. Shinde called him to a garage around 11pm on January 27 and they got in a fight there and it turned violent after which the four of them bludgeoned him to death.

They were arrested under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code registered at Bhosari police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP