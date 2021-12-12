3 killed as truck rams into vehicles on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Three people were killed while around 10-12 people sustained injuries after a truck driver lost control and rammed into three other heavy vehicles, including a passenger bus, along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, officials said on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Kumar (50), Nitesh Dashrath Kamble (28) and Mohammad Bablu Sultan (26) while the injured truck driver, who first lost control of his vehicle, has sustained severe injuries and is under treatment. His identity could not be ascertained immediately.

The injured man was driving a truck registered in Madhya Pradesh and was heading towards Mumbai when he rammed into a moving bus, sending it off-course and into a stationary mixer truck which was deployed for the ongoing concretization work on the expressway, late on Saturday night.

“Jagdish Kumar was the driver on the mixer truck while Kamble and Sultan were labourers working on the site. The MP truck then went ahead and rammed into another truck (registered in Maharashtra). 8-10 passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries,” said Amol Dhaygude, a constable at Khopoli police station.

The driver and cleaner on the truck registered in Maharashtra have suffered severe injuries and have been rushed to nearby hospitals. All the injured have been rushed to different hospitals in Pune, Panvel, and Khopoli.

Officials said a case in the matter is being registered at Khopoli police station.