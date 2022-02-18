3 of the 11 Pune auditoriums lack maintenance: PMC

PUNE: Matters came to a head on February 13 during the interval of the Marathi play ‘Tu Mhanshil Tasa’ starring actors Sankarshan Karhade and Bhakti Desai when several members of the audience went backstage to ask for the manager and more importantly, a refund of their tickets for the show that was being held at Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium, Kothrud. Not only the audience but even the actors were upset as the air-conditioning inside the auditorium wasn’t working.

Finally, frustrated with these and similar such problems faced by actors, musicians and producers, theatre production managers this week held a meeting with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to highlight the problems in PMC-owned auditoriums in the city.

Sunil Mahajan, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Kothrud branch, said, “The sound system at Annabhau Sathe auditorium in Bibwewadi is missing and the one that the PMC has provided is of poor quality for a music programme to be held. We have demanded that they give us a discount in the rental fees for the auditorium.”

Similarly, Mohan Kulkarni, head of the Manoranjan group which produces plays, said, “There is also the issue of cleanliness and of a canteen at Balgandharva Rang Mandir which the PMC has not done anything about.”

Meanwhile, Shrinivas Kandul, head, electrical department, PMC, acknowledged the problems in the auditoriums. “At the Annabhau Sathe auditorium in Bibwewadi, the sound system was stolen and we have also lodged an FIR with the police. In the meantime, we had provided them with a sound system which according to producers of musical programmes is not good enough so they asked if they could bring their own system which we have allowed. We have also asked the PMC to give a discount to the organisers only in Annabhau Sathe auditorium in Bibwewadi.”

The PMC checked all 11 auditoriums in the city following a written complaint and found that apart from cleanliness, only these three auditoriums had problems.

“We will need two months to get a new sound system in the Bibwewadi auditorium and three months to get a new cooling system at the Yeshwantrao Chavan auditorium. The existing system is old and in breakdown condition and hence the cooling is not taking place effectively,” said a PMC official.

