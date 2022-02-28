Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
30 students attacked by bees during school picnic at Junnar

The students had visited the Hadsar fort for a school picnic when the incident was reported on Sunday
The 18 admitted students reported symptoms like vomiting, giddiness, chest pain, abdomen pain, swelling, rash, throat pain and hypotension in six students. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:06 AM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE A group of students were attacked by a swarm of honey bees resulting in at least 18 of them being admitted due to serious symptoms. The students had visited the Hadsar fort for a school picnic when the incident was reported on Sunday.

Aayush Prasad, Pune Zilla Parishad’s chief executive officer (CEO), said, “At around 5:13 pm students from Dynamic English Medium School, Khed were attacked by honey bees during a school picnic at Hadsar fort in Junnar.”

“A total of 70 students had visited Amba Leni, out of those 30 students and four attendants got stung by honey bees. The students were given first medical aid at the Junnar rural hospital and later 18 were shifted to private hospitals,” he said.

The 18 admitted students reported symptoms like vomiting, giddiness, chest pain, abdomen pain, swelling, rash, throat pain and hypotension in six students.

