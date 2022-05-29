30 traffic signals at busy chowks not functioning in Pune

PUNE It’s bad enough that most roads in the city are dug up by various agencies and also due to metro work. If that weren’t enough, 30 traffic signals haven’t been functioning for over 20-25 days at the busiest junctions in the city. Thus, creating irregular traffic chaos and inconvenience to commuters.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “Some signals are not working due to the ongoing metro and drainage pipeline work, while others have technical faults. If the signals have minor technical faults our engineers repair it, otherwise we have to convey the issue to the civic body, who will then do the repair work.”

Dattawadi residents are irked as traffic snarls have now become a routine due to non-functional signal at at Gajanan Maharaj math, where commuters have to wait for 30-40 mins.

Amrita Phatak, a commuter tweeted, “The traffic signal at Gajanan Maharaj Math has been inactive for several months now. Could you please take cognisance so that the signal starts working and reduces the traffic chaos in this chowk? This will get worse in the rain.” (sic)

Atul Chichole, a cricket coach said, “This signal is not working for six months and the PMC has not repaired it till now. We have raised complaints but no response.”

Residents in Wagholi are dealing with irregular functioning of the signals.

“Sometimes signals work while sometimes they don’t. The civic body fixes the problem, them again the signal is not functional in a few days,” said Nitin Kumar Jain, resident of Wagholi.

According to residents, the defunct signal causes traffic jams at Keshnand chowk, Wagheswar chowk, Lohegaon chowk, and Wagholi market square.

Shriniwas Kandul, head of the PMC electric department said, “The repair work of signals is underway and work will be completed soon. We are also installing 150 new signals in the city and in the first phase, 30 signals will be installed. The system will be functioning under Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS).”

In Baner, one non-functional signal near Dmart is causing traffic congestion in evening hours.

“Only one signal is not working on the complete stretch, and if there is a PMPML bus passing, then there is traffic jam,” said Kirti Patil, resident of Baner.

Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch, said “Padmawati chowk signal is not working for more than a year. As per PMC, it is kept defunct as per traffic police request.At many places, the timer system at signal is in place but it is not functioning properly. So PMC should repair these old systems first instead of installing new Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS) systems.”