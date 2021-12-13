300,000 beneficiaries in Pune still have to take 2nd Covid vax dose

PUNE At least 300,000 beneficiaries in Pune city still have to take their second Covid vaccine dose, despite completing the mandatory 84-day gap after the first dose.

The PMC has now deployed staff at all Covid vaccination centres to call up people whose second dose is pending and counsel them to get fully vaccinated. Earlier, it was reported that Pune district had the highest number of beneficiaries waiting to take the second dose among all the districts in the state.

Pune Municipal Corporation health department chief, Dr Ashish Bharti said, “We are still collecting data from private and government hospitals based on the data from CoWin website, we estimate that 003,000 beneficiaries are due to get the second dose of the vaccine. Despite enough vaccination centres and also more than enough stock of vaccines available with us, people are not turning up to be vaccinated.”

Another senior PMC official said, “We are now asking staff deployed at Covid centres to call people up based on numbers registered on the CoWin website to take their second shot. It is extremely essential to be fully vaccinated, however, as the wave receded and the fear of Omicron is also uncertain, people are not turning up the vaccination centres.”

As per the civic body’s vaccination report of December 9, the wards with the lowest second-dose vaccinations are at Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori, at 46% and 67% beneficiaries vaccinated with the first dose; after that is Kondhwa-Yewalewadi ward which has 62% first-dose beneficiaries vaccinated and 55% second-dose beneficiaries fully vaccinated; then is Wanawadi-Ratekdi ward, with 76% who have taken the first dose and 65% who are fully vaccinated.