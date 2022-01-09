31 micro-containment zones in Pune, 28 are housing societies

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared 31 micro-containment zones in the city as of Sunday, after a recent spike in Covid cases across Pune.

The Aundh-Baner area has become a Covid hotspot, as it recorded the highest number of Covid cases among all 15 wards under the PMC.

As per the data released by PMC on Saturday, 420 of the total 2,471 active Covid patients in the city are from the Aundh-Baner area.

Of the total 31 micro-containment zones in PMC, 24 have been declared in two wards – Aundh-Baner and Warje-Karvenagar, each with 12 micro-containment zones.

Micro-containment zones currently refer to housing societies, colonies, or slums that have recorded an increase in Covid cases and where access is restricted.

The administration demarcates specific areas where entry and exit points are closed and only basic supplies are provided to the people living there.

Kothrud-Bavdhan consists of three such zones. Kondhwa-Yewalewadi has two micro-containment zones, and Shivajinagar-Ghole road and Wanowrie-Ramtekdi have one each. Unlike the first wave when the majority of the containment zones were declared in slum areas, 28 of the 31 micro-containment zones are in middle-class and upper-middle-class residential societies.

“Majority of the Covid cases are being recorded in middle-class or upper-middle-class societies who have some travel history. Cases are almost nil in slums or societies with lower socio-economic status,” said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer.

The severity of the Covid cases is much lower than during the second wave. “All positive cases are being treated as Omicron. While the number of cases is high, severity among Covid positive patients is less,” said Dr Wavare. Fewer people are requiring oxygen supply or ventilation because now more are vaccinated and also due to the nature of the virulence, according to the PMC assistant health officer.

Although there are 31 micro-containment zones in various areas under PMC limits, the restrictions there are comparatively diluted than during the second wave, according to Dr Wavare. “People are being monitored virtually through the process of contact tracing. The majority of the positive people in containment zones are in home isolation,” he said.

When the second wave was at its peak during April 2021, the city’s tally of micro-containment zones had crossed 1,000.

31 micro-containment areas

28 of them are housing societies

Aundh-Baner ward reporting most cases

Aundh-Baner and Warje-Karvenagar wards have 12 micro-containment zones each

Kothrud-Bavdhan – 3 micro-containment zones

Kondhwa-Yewalewadi - 2 micro-containment zones

Shivajinagar, Wanowrie– one micro-containment zone each