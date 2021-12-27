31 more students at Navodaya Vidyalaya test positive; Covid tally at 82

PUNE A day after 51 cases of the Covid infection were reported from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ahmednagar district, 31 more students from the institution tested positive for the virus on Monday.

With this, the number of Covid cases at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has gone up to 82, which include 79 students and three teachers.

According to Dr Prakash Lalge, health officer, Parner taluka, a majority of the students who tested positive are asymptomatic, while others have mild symptoms.

“We have received reports of some students in the past few hours and 31 of them are positive for Covid. There are around 30-40 reports awaited. Most students are asymptomatic and others with mild symptoms are being monitored constantly,” said Lalge.

The administration has already sent samples of all those tested positive for genome sequencing to ascertain if the virus they have contracted is new Covid variant known as Omicron.

Earlier last week, 19 students from the residential school in Parner tehsil tested positive for the infection. Following the spread of infection, administration has declared the school premises as containment zone and has sealed the area prohibiting entry of students and staff.

The school has 400 students across Classes 5 to 12. Those tested positive are students of Classes 5 to 12.

On Sunday, district collector Bhosale visited the school and deputed a medical team to monitor the health of students.

“As a precautionary measure, we have deployed a medical team comprising a doctor and two nurses to monitor other students in the campus (in case they develop any symptoms). Since we have declared school premises as containment zone, no outsiders are allowed there,” Bhosale said after his visit.

According to the district collector, some parents wanted to take their wards home and they have been told a decision on this would be taken after students complete the quarantine period. The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network which comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village in Ahmednagar district.

According to officials, the first case was detected positive after a student reported mild symptoms of cough and cold. As the administration sent samples of the others, all of them tested positive for Covid.