‘31,785 property documents processed via e-registration system in 5 years’

Over the past five years, the e-registration system has enabled the successful registration of 31,785 property documents, enhancing transparency, security, and convenience, said Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps. Since its launch in 2020-21, the e-registration facility for sale agreements has allowed citizens to complete transactions entirely online, reflecting a key achievement in improving efficiency and transparency under the Registration Act, 1908, and the Maharashtra E-registration Rules, 2013. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

He was speaking at a meeting in the city on Friday about the implementation of e-registration and the e-SBTR (Electronic Secured Bank Treasury Receipt) systems, which was attended by Udayraj Chavan, deputy IGR (headquarters), and other senior officials.

Binwade highlighted that the e-SBTR system for stamp duty payments has been a significant accomplishment, providing a secure and tamper-proof mechanism that has eliminated duplication and irregularities, with no reports of malpractice since its rollout in 2013.

“Documents printed on e-SBTR, digitally signed, and registered through e-registration hold the same legal validity as original documents. Banks should therefore treat them as originals for loan and other related transactions,” he said.