31-year-old arrested for sexual assault of minor girl in Chakan

PUNE A 31-year-old man was remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police by a local court on Saturday for sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. The arrested accused is a native of Malegaon in Washim.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the girl’s mother to whom she revealed what had happened.

On January 19 at 3 pm the man came to their house and told her to come with him. Due to the familiarity of being a neighbour, the girl went with him where she was assaulted sexually and physically.

The man then proceeded to threaten her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. However, the girl narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police.

Assistant police inspector Sarang Chavan said, “She was taken for medical tests and we will know if she has any other injuries. The investigation has been taken over by the divisional assistant commissioner of police as sections of the Atrocity Act have also been invoked.”

The police have invoked sections of the Atrocity Act as the accused was aware of the cast of the minor girl while he assaulted her.

A case was registered under Sections 377, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015 Amendment, and Sections 4, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence was registered at Mhaunge outpost of Chakan police station.