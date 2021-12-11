34 deaths in 2 years on Ahmednagar road BRT route

PUNE In a tragic accident that took place on Thursday on Ahmednagar road, two youth died and two others were seriously injured when their vehicle rammed into a BRT (bus rapid transit) bus-stop on the Kharadi bypass.

Private vehicles operating in the BRTS lanes are a daily violation across the city with such accidents the result.

In the last two years 34 people have lost their lives in different accidents on the BRTS lane from Yerawada to Kharadi, on the Ahmednagar road.

As per the information given by the police, due to the ongoing Pune Metro work the BRT corridor from Yerawada to Vimanagar has been closed. Whereas the BRT corridor from Vimanagar to Wagholi is open only for the PMPML and MSRTC buses. Still, daily private vehicles, including two- wheeler riders use this road.

It is very risky to go through the corridor especially during the night, as the BRT bus stop is middle of the lane and it is difficult for drivers to judge the distance, often crashing into the bus stops.

In the last two years, there have been 32 accidents registered on the stretch between Yerawada and Kharadi. These accidents fall nder the jurisdictions of three police stations.

Seven people have died on the stretch under the Yerawada police station. Under the Vimantal police station jurisdiction 18 people have died and in the Chandanagar police station jurisdiction nine people have lost their lives, all in road accidents on the BRTS lane.

“We have repeatedly demanded wardens on the BRT corridor to monitor private vehicles going through the corridor, but currently there are no wardens on the corridor to monitor the traffic, also there are various infrastructural changes that need to be done to prevent accidents,” said senior police inspector Ajay Ladake.

Meanwhile, on Friday, traffic police were seen taking action against the two-wheeler riders and car drivers entering the BRT corridor on Ahmednagar road. “Taking action after serious accidents is not correct. Both police and PMC should work towards preventive measures to avoid accidents from happening in the future,” said Manju Roy, a local resident.