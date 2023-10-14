325 people died in road accidents in Pune last year: Report

At least 871 accidents were reported in Pune city last year that resulted in 325 deaths, according to Maharashtra Road Crash Report 2022. Out of these accidents, 315 were fatal accidents, stated the report. The report also stated that maximum number of fatal crashes occurred in November 2022 which was 40, while the highest number of grievous injury crashes were in December 52. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and two-three wheelers contributed to almost 95 per cent of the total deaths in these accidents.

According to data, there were a total of 325 deaths out of which 191 (59%) were two and three-wheeler occupants, 111 (34%) were pedestrians, 6 (2%) were cyclists, 17 (5%) were four-wheeler occupants.

Prashant Inamdar, civic activist and convenor of Pedestrians First, said that pedestrians and cyclists are vulnerable sections and we should give preference to their safety.

“The increasing contribution of pedestrians, and cyclist deaths in road accidents is alarming. Increase in such a trend is attributed to faulty city road designs, faulty constructions and unsafe elements,’ he said. ’

“We have already submitted ‘Pedestrian Policy’ to Urban Street Design Guideline the civic body in 2016 which was approved by the general body in August 2016 but seven years later there is no progress at the implementation level. City roads should be planned according to Urban Street Design Guideline so that these unsafe elements can be removed and we can reduce pedestrians, cyclist death number,” he said.

The report also stated that maximum number of fatal crashes occurred in November 2022 which was 40, while the highest number of grievous injury crashes were in December 52.

As far as the nature of the fatal crashes, the hit-and-run category accounted for the largest contribution (221) followed by hit from back (51), hit from side (30) and head-on collision accidents (13).

The report further highlights the national and other roads under the district recorded the highest number of fatal accidents and injuries. There were 191 fatal accidents recorded on other roads under Pune city, followed by 93 on national highways and 31 on state highways.

As per the data, more men (268) died in crashes than women (57) and men aged between 18-45 years accounted for most road accident deaths (148) in Pune city.

The report also highlighted that the maximum fatal crashes (49) and deaths (51) were between 21:00 and 3 hours. According to a report, these are the most dangerous times to be on the road in Pune city.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!