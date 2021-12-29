332,176 children screened by Pune ZP, 1,660 are malnourished

PUNE The health department of the Pune zilla parishad, under the Child Health Screening Program , carried out check-ups of 332,176 children between the ages of 0 to 6 years residing in rural areas. Out of these, 4,768 children require medical intervention.

Of the 4,768 children, around 57 per cent children have reported ENT related issues. And 1,660 children are either have Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the district.

Speaking about the screening of children, Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), ZP said, “Those requiring immediate medical attention have already been shifted to concerned hospitals. Specialists would conduct check-ups from January 3 in each rural hospital. They would diagnose the medical condition and begin treatment. The surgeries will be done free of cost under Rastriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram.”

“Under Malnourishment Free Pune, we had reduced malnourishment by 84%. Such intensive screening has also never been carried out anywhere in India and the world, Improving the health of the children is our top priority,” said Prasad.

While ear ,nose and throat related issues have been the most among children followed by deficiency reported among 1,320 children. Eye related issues have been reported in 1,290 cases and 554 cases of skin conditions were reported. There are also 325 cases of childhood diseases followed by 233 birth defect cases in the district.

Jamsing Girase, deputy CEO, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), ZP Pune said that a team of Community health officer, Medical health officer, anganwadi workers and ASHA worker are involved in the screening. “This screening will help many children lead a healthy life. There are over 70,000 children who are yet to be screened. We have found several children with vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiency. We will organise a Taluka level camp where expert doctors will check the children again and then perform critical analysis and will refer the children to the hospital further,” said Girase.