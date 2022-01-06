35 new sign boards installed at Pune railway station

PUNE In a bid to help passengers navigate through the Pune railway station, the administration installed 35 new sign boards on Wednesday in and around the station premises. These boards are in three languages – English, Hindi and Marathi

Pune railway station director Suresh Jain said, “These boards have been installed for passengers who need assistance at the station or people who come to pick up someone. A total of 70 signage boards will be installed, out of which 35 were installed on Wednesday at circulating area, platforms and other premises of the station.”

“For instance, if a new passenger wants to go to platform no. 3 in S4 coach, the signage boards will guide the commuter without having to ask anyone for directions, inturn saving time. The boards will guide passengers through railway platforms, foot over bridges, parking lot and auto stand area, at the reservation centres, cafeteria, parcel office and also at the restrooms. These signage boards will read in both ways for an outsider into the railway station and for people who come in as visitors to the city.” added Jain.

Shailesh Kshirsagar a frequent passenger said, “I often travel to my hometown Solapur from Pune railway station and many times I see new passengers struggling to get the platform details or information related to waiting rooms, storage clock room or even washrooms. Now these newly installed boards will be helpful .”