350 species found in and around Velhe village: Biodiversity Census

Around 350 species, including 156 species of plants and over 80 species of birds, have so far been recorded over the first three months of the biodiversity census carried out at Velhe near Pune. Of the 350 species, some are endemic to the western ghats while others are on the red data list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Even as the census findings coincided with “Wildlife Week” celebrated across India between October 2 and 8 every year, experts warned that community is important for protecting the flora and fauna of any region.

About the census findings, Dharmaraj Patil, programme manager, environment, Raintree Foundation, said that the western ghats are biodiversity hotspots and a UNESCO world heritage site. “Velhe village and an area of around 2,100 hectare falls under the territorial forest area. We have observed that there is fragmentation of forest area in the entire northern ghats as villages are increasing. Fragmentation of forest area leads to islands of species as movement of animals is restricted. This in turn leads to inbreeding within species and finally local extinction of species and break in the species gene pool,” Patil said.

“The forest department and local communities can help in corridor conservation. We are trying to protect the area through community initiatives. This is the five to seven year connecting corridor. And mapping is the first step to understanding how the species are scattered. That is a conservation priority area. From July to September, we have carried out mapping of the area. In August itself, a variety of species were found among butterflies, odonates, mammals, birds, reptiles and others. With the help of camera traps, species such as Barking Deer, Mouse Deer, Small Indian Civet, Grey Junglefowl, Red Spurfowl and Common Grey Mongoose were caught on camera,” Patil said.

Asha Bhong, assistant conservator forest, Bhor sub-division, said that community is important to conserve a region. “This survey has highlighted once again that the region is rich in biodiversity. Many species we knew that were earlier not seen in the region are now being reported. And this information is crucial in spreading awareness among the villagers. We will be conducting workshops and awareness programmes for community members as and when Covid-19 cases reduce further,” Bhong said.