35-year-old on the run after duping 66 people of 75 lakh

PUNE A 35-year-old man is on the run from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police after allegedly duping 66 people by falsely promising them a vehicle.

A 36-year-old man from Alandi lodged a complaint in the matter claiming that the accused posed as a car finance company named Sri Sai Group Car Finance Company. The accused had allegedly published advertisements that falsely promised lucrative benefits for five years if people buy cars through them, said officials.

The accused allegedly took ₹ 1,42,700 from the complainant in February 2021 but never delivered the car. The police have found around 65 other witnesses who have also paid various amounts collectively worth ₹75 lakh, according to the police.

“Some people paid ₹15,000, some ₹10,000 and some others paid ₹1.5 lakh. The accused promised them that the cars they buy from him will be hired by travel services and they will get good returns for the next five years from it,” said senior police inspector Ganesh Javadwad of Nigdi police station.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.