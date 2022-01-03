35-year-old rider killed in hit-and-run in Pashan

PUNE An unidentified car driver was booked for killing a two-wheeler rider in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Januay 1.

The deceased was identified as Gangadhar Tanikonda, 35, a resident of Ganeshnagar colony in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh. Tanikonda was riding with another man identified as Mangesh Jathar.

The car driver rammed into the two-wheeler head-on at around 1:50am on January 1 near a petrol pump close to Chavannagar police lines along Pashan road, Pune. The driver left his car on the spot and fled, allegedly leaving the injured and the deceased man on the road.

However, the police have not yet identified or arrested the driver.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act at Chaturshungi police station. Assistant police inspector Vishal Pawar of Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.