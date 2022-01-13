361 Pune cops test Covid positive

PUNE: A total of 361 police officials from Pune city police force have tested positive for Covid-19 as on Wednesday, including 48 who were found infected on January 12.

The Wednesday count of 48 cases among police personnel has taken the city’s tally to 4,857 new cases.

Of the total positive cases in the police force, four are hospitalised while all others are in home isolation.

There are 43 officers and 318 staff members. Tests were conducted for all working personnel at the Pune city commissioner’s office around eight days ago when the number of cases from the commissionerate were at nine.

The Pune rural police have started administering the third shot of vaccine in Pune.

“We started on Monday and so far we have administered around 280 doses. The number of cases stands at 17, including three officers. Nobody is in the hospital,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.

A police officer who was recently transferred to special branch from a local police station, said, “I recently recovered and am now in home isolation. The impact was much less this time compared to the second wave. I had fever for one day and then weakness for a few days.”